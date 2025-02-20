Azerbaijan set to participate in Italy's int'l tourism exhibition

Photo: State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan will participate in Italy's TourismA international tourism exhibition in Florence, Trend reports.

The exhibition is scheduled to occur from February 21 through February 23. The State Tourism Agency has successfully executed all requisite logistical frameworks for the forthcoming event.

The Agency has signed a contract with TourismA for organizational services at the exhibition.

In accordance with the contractual agreement, a disbursement amounting to 15,066 manat ($8,862) has been executed to the entity.

