Kazakhstan’s president to welcome key international leaders during ongoing week

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. This week, Kazakhstan is set to host a series of high-level visits, including the Prime Minister of Italy, the Presidents of Rwanda and North Macedonia, a representative of the German Bundesrat, and the Prime Minister of Croatia, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has a busy schedule of diplomatic engagements:

May 28–29: President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and will include the signing of several agreements.

May 28: President Tokayev will meet with Anke Rehlinger, Chair of the Bundesrat of Germany.

May 28–29: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia will be in Kazakhstan on a working visit.

May 28–29: Prime Minister Andrej Plenković of Croatia will also visit Astana for official meetings.

May 29: President Tokayev will participate in the Astana International Forum (AIF) and hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations, international organizations, and global business leaders.

May 30: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive for an official visit. That same day, Astana will host the inaugural Central Asia–Italy Summit, bringing together regional heads of state.

May 31: President Tokayev will attend a memorial event dedicated to the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine.

