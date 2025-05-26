Italian PM set to visit Uzbekistan and participate in Central Asia Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to make an official visit to Uzbekistan on May 28–29, with meetings planned in Samarkand, Trend reports via the Italian government.

Originally scheduled for April 25–26, the visit was postponed due to the passing of Pope Francis.

Alongside the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Meloni will participate in the Italy-Central Asia Summit, underlining Italy's commitment to deepening ties with the Central Asian region.

This visit represents a significant step forward in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Italy and Uzbekistan.