Minister: Air France to launch regular flights from Georgia in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Air France will launch regular flights from Tbilisi International Airport to France from August, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She added that negotiations are also underway with Air Baltic, the flag carrier of Latvia; however, at this stage, the minister could not specify whether the airline will launch regular flights from August.

"We talked about the resumption of direct flights in August with representatives of five countries to which Georgia unconditionally opened its border,” Turnava said.

According to her, in the case of Germany, negotiations with Lufthansa have been successfully completed; the company has already published the flight schedule and the tickets are on sale.

"The next step was to hold negotiations with Air France; today we have confirmed to the company that from the beginning of August, it will be able to carry out regular flights twice a week. The exact date should be set by the company itself," the minister said.

Recently, Georgia opened its borders for travelers from five countries including Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, all of which have also opened borders for Georgia.

On July 20, it was announced that the German airliner Lufthansa will resume regular flights Munich-Tbilisi-Munich from August 2.

