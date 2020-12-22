Construction and overhaul of 14 health facilities began this year in Kyrgyzstan

This year, construction and repair work have begun at a total of 14 health-care facilities across Kyrgyzstan, State Secretary of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Samat Borubayev told during a briefing on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to his data, construction of three quickly erected infectious diseases hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn and overhaul of 9 objects was conducted at the expense of a public fund.

"A construction of two objects – Oblast United Hospital in Dzhalal-Abad town and a hospital in the village of Chaychy of Kara-Suu region (Osh Oblast) was conducted at the expense of the republican budget. In total, KGS 404.3 million were allocated for construction and capital repair of these facilities, of which KGS 363 million - from Fund for Social Partnership for the Development of Regions and KGS - 82 million from the republican budget,” Borubayev said.

The state secretary noted 10 health facilities have been completed today, including 2 facilities in Chui Oblast - overhaul of the hospital in Orlovka town and Tokmok town.

"Old building of a polyclinic in Batken town was repaired, as well as two health facilities in Dzhlal-Abad. In Karakol town (Issyk-Kul Oblast), regional hospital and the infectious diseases department in Cholpon-Ata town were overhauled. In addition, a premise of vocational school in Osh Oblast was reoriented as a hospital. A Family Medicine Center in Talas was also renovated. An infectious diseases department building was built in Bishkek city," he said.

The representative of the State Agency for Architecture added completion of the remaining three facilities is scheduled by the end of the year, if they are funded in full and on time.