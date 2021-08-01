Significant funds to be spend on infrastructure, regional development in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1

Up to 32 billion lari ($10.3 billion) would be spent on the infrastructure and regional development during the next ten years in Georgia, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark while presenting the ten-year action plan of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure.

Garibashvili thanked donor organizations for support. He noted that urban renovation projects would be launched in all 63 municipalities to introduce the European spirit.

He underlined that the potable water supply problem in approximately 3,000 villages and rehabilitation of internal roads and bridges remained unsolved.

"It has to be a plan of Europeanization, renewal and modernization to change the whole picture in every municipality, across the country," Garibashvili claimed.

