Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund reveals volume of issued loans

4 January 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In December 2017, agent banks of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund CJSC issued 500 loans worth over 36.6 million manats, said a message posted on the fund’s website.

In November, 315 loans worth more than 25 million manats were issued via the fund. A total of 3,295 mortgage loans worth more than 240 million manats were issued via the fund in 2017.

Since 2006 up until now, 21,268 mortgage loans worth 944.26 million manats have been issued via the authorized credit organizations of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund.

Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund CJSC was established Dec. 25, 2017 through the merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the Credit Guarantee Fund.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 4)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Average period of loan grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 December 2017 17:20
Volume of loans issued via Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund revealed
Economy news 1 December 2017 15:26
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund announces tender for on investment services
Economy news 8 November 2017 11:48
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 6 November 2017 19:53
Volume of loans issued via Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund revealed
Economy news 1 November 2017 12:53
Loans worth over 39M manat issued via Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund
Economy news 3 October 2017 14:53
Azerbaijani banks change mortgage requirements
Economy news 16 April 2017 15:42
Azerbaijan allocates funds to finance social mortgage
Economy news 10 September 2016 15:43
Russian bank expands sources of financing in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 June 2015 13:21
Over 20% of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan issued on preferential basis
Economy news 1 February 2015 12:42
Mortgage lending through state line exceeds $792M in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 January 2015 19:46
Ninth emission of secured mortgage bonds registered in Azerbaijan
Economy news 3 January 2015 11:09
Civil servants get almost 40% of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 October 2014 16:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan automates mortgage fund inventory process
Economy news 24 October 2014 15:49
Number of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund’s authorized agents increases
Economy news 23 July 2014 15:11
Mortgage lending increased by nearly 7% a year in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 July 2014 14:56
Mortgage lending volumes increase by third in Azerbaijan during year
Economy news 6 June 2014 16:21
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Economy news 17 May 2014 10:06