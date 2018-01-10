Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding increases export of products

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

The enterprises operating under Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding JSC increased export of their products more than twice in 2017 and brought the volume up to $39.6 million compared to 2016.

The biggest volumes of exports accounted for cognac spirit - $6 million (1.5 times growth), wine - $5.9 million (2.1 times growth) and grape juice concentrate - $3 million (1.8 times growth), Uzvinosanoat-Holding said.

In total, enterprises operating under Uzbekistan’s Uzvinosanoat-Holding produced products worth 1.7 trillion soums (4.9 percent growth) in 2017.

The investments worth $45.2 million were made in the wine and vodka production in Uzbekistan in 2017.

Uzvinosanoat-Holding was established in November 2006. The company unites more than 60 wineries in Uzbekistan.

The company’s net profit increased by 1.7 times and amounted to 121.7 billion soums in 2017 compared to 2016.

(8.139 UZS = $1 on Jan. 10)

