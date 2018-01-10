Azerbaijani banks obtain Central Bank’s notes worth 150M manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 150 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message Jan. 10.

The message says that the demand exceeded the supply – banks applied for 150.69 million manats at par value.

The deadline for payments on the notes is Feb. 7, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Jan. 10)

