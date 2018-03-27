Mersin-Baku train launched

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC (subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) has announced the launch of the Mersin (Turkey)-Baku container block train, the company said in a message posted on its website.

The train will be sent twice a month, according to the message.

“The goods delivery time will be 200 hours, and the distance will be 2,850 kilometers,” the message said.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in container transportation. Presently, the company operates five container terminals in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news