Azerbaijan sees fall in gold, silver prices

28 March 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

The cost of gold, silver, palladium and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on March 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 17.68 manats to 2283.882 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 27.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.34 manats to 28.1112 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 24.43 manats to 1605.5395 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 6.9 manats to 1656.3185 manats in the country.

Precious metals

March 28, 2018

March 27, 2018

Gold

XAU

2283.882

2301.562

Silver

XAG

28.1112

28.4505

Platinum

XPT

1605.5395

1629.9685

Palladium

XPD

1656.3185

1663.263

