Kyrgyzstan national air carrier to renew its airplane fleet

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich said that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are consulting on the supply of Russian passenger aircraft Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) and МС-21 for the national air carrier of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz news agency "Kabar" reported citing RIA Novosti on March 31.

"Consultations are underway. There are, of course, some temporary technological and financial issues, because a scheme for such supplies has to be developed. We some use of delivering already flown airplanes instead of new ones, because the former have already been tested, have passed a certain service cycle," Dvorkovich said.

Russian Gazeta.ru reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal to allocate 85 billion rubles to create a new truncated version of Sukhoi SuperJet (SSJ100).

