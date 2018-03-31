“Opening of direct flight between Azerbaijan, Egypt to help develop tourism”

31 March 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Egypt will positively affect the tourism development, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with the newly appointed Egyptian Ambassador to Baku Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Egypt. He said that the first embassy of Azerbaijan on the African continent was opened namely in Egypt.

Azerbaijan and Egypt successfully cooperate in energy, trade, education, pharmaceuticals and other areas, he added.

Mustafayev noted that Minister of Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt Sahar Nasr was invited to Baku and the organization of a business forum is expected as part of her visit.

During the meeting, the minister also expressed gratitude to the Egyptian ambassador for the fair position of his country in the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim noted that both countries have great opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.

In this regard, the ambassador noted the importance of holding business forums, business meetings and other events with the participation of business circles.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Egypt amounted to $8.05 million in 2017, $1.48 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to this country, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Azernews Newspaper
