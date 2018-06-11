Canadian expert: Huge work carried out in Azerbaijan to reduce poverty

11 June 2018 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Pakistani private airline may launch direct flight to Baku soon (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:43
Azerbaijan, Iran monitor use of frequencies in border areas
ICT 14:57
Lukashenko: Belarus-Azerbaijan relations to further develop dynamically
Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan, Pakistan work to increase trade turnover: Ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:58
Azerbaijan’s best startup selected (PHOTO)
ICT 13:35
Azerbaijani PM to join presentation of Baku's Expo candidacy in Paris
Politics 13:22
Azerbaijani people in Georgia choose UNEC (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 12:58
Azerbaijan, Pakistan could co-op in hotel business, tourism, energy spheres - RCCI head
Economy news 12:50
US State Dept: Southern Gas Corridor to enhance resilience of Europe's energy markets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:13
Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:04
DATAZET! Turn your data to profit with us – PHOTO
Society 11:40
Azerbaijan should continue to liberalize economy
Economy news 11:11
BTK railway is of strategic importance for region – minister
Economy news 11:09
US appreciates Italy’s participation in TAP project – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:55
Merkel disappointed by Trump’s u-turn on G7 statement
Europe 09:35
Arab investments in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone revealed
Economy news 07:00
Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets
US 00:17
Azerbaijan's High Tech Park preparing program to attract foreign investors
ICT 10 June 19:03