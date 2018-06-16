Kazakhstan’s northern region opens tourism season

16 June 2018 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Ayrtausk district of the North Kazakhstan region has announced the opening of the tourism season.

The regional service of communications said that more than 30,000 Kazakh and Russian tourists visit the district every year, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The regional authorities also state that the list of facilities and places, attracting tourists to the district, includes 37 recreation centers and 3 children's health camps on the territory of the Shalkar and Imantau lakes.

This year the district plans to implement 10 projects worth 14 billion tenge within the program of improvement of tourism environment of the North Kazakhstan region, according to the chief specialist of the business department of the district Saule Mazheyeva.

"Our region is visited by many tourists every year. Thanks to the beautiful nature and historical and cultural sights, located on its territory, Ayrtausk district has a great potential in the development of tourism," said the head of the district Beibut Ismanov.

(336.39 KTZ = 1 USD on June 16)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy news 14:55
Kazakhstan increases support to small businesses
Economy news 11:53
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 15
Economy news 15 June 14:47
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of safe
Tenders 15 June 14:38
Production, export of oil increase in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15 June 12:37
KazPrime indicator value for June 15
Economy news 15 June 09:56
Kazakhstan increases production of gasoline after modernization of refineries
Oil&Gas 14 June 21:13
Cargo turnover in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 14 June 19:59
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 14 June 17:56
SCO University of tourism to be opened in Uzbekistan
Tourism 14 June 17:29
Investments in Kazakhstan’s fixed capital increase
Economy news 14 June 17:13
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 14
Economy news 14 June 16:33
Kazakhstan increases production of agricultural products
Economy news 14 June 14:19
Meat production increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 14 June 13:46
Kazakhstan interested in business partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 14 June 11:54
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of buses in Kazakhstan
Tenders 14 June 11:24
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 June 11:09
KazPrime indicator value for June 14
Economy news 14 June 10:09