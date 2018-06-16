Kazakhstan’s northern region opens tourism season

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Ali Mustafayev

The Ayrtausk district of the North Kazakhstan region has announced the opening of the tourism season.

The regional service of communications said that more than 30,000 Kazakh and Russian tourists visit the district every year, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The regional authorities also state that the list of facilities and places, attracting tourists to the district, includes 37 recreation centers and 3 children's health camps on the territory of the Shalkar and Imantau lakes.

This year the district plans to implement 10 projects worth 14 billion tenge within the program of improvement of tourism environment of the North Kazakhstan region, according to the chief specialist of the business department of the district Saule Mazheyeva.

"Our region is visited by many tourists every year. Thanks to the beautiful nature and historical and cultural sights, located on its territory, Ayrtausk district has a great potential in the development of tourism," said the head of the district Beibut Ismanov.

(336.39 KTZ = 1 USD on June 16)

