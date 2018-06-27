State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan overfulfils forecast on budget revenues

27 June 2018 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In January-May 2018, 3.76 million manats were transferred to the state budget of Azerbaijan from the lease of land on which state and privatized enterprises and premises, as well as the premises built at the expense of private funds are located, says the report of the State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan, released June 27.

The report reads that, the amount of funds transferred to the state budget is 51.6 percent higher than the forecast.

During the reporting period, 830,000 manats from the lease of non-residential plots were also transferred to the state budget, which is 14 percent more than the forecast. In total, over the past five months, 4.6 million manats have been transferred to the state budget through the State Committee on Property Issues.

The forecast for the state budget revenues from the lease of state property is determined at the level of eight million manats (6.2 million manats from the lease of land plots and 1.8 million manats from the lease of non-residential plots).

"The actual figures for the five months of 2018 leave no doubt that the State Committee will fully comply with the forecast for revenues," the report said.

In 2017 the State Committee on Property Issues transferred 8.7 million manats to the state budget, of which 6.8 million were received from the lease of land plots, and 1.9 million manats - from the lease of non-residential plots.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan stops subsidizing mortgage loans under "Nurly Zher" program
Kazakhstan 10:07
Azerbaijani MPs: SOCAR must increase transfers to state budget
Economy news 23 June 10:35
Minister of finance talks protection of local production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 June 17:42
Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s state budget increase
Economy news 21 June 17:47
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:51
Azerbaijan increasing defense, security expenditures
Politics 13 June 12:08
Azerbaijan eyes to increase forecasts on state budget revenues, expenditures for 2018
Economy news 12 June 18:35
Azerbaijan eyes to revise state budget forecasts for 2018
Economy news 12 June 15:21
Turkmenistan reveals data on execution of state budget
Economy news 10 June 11:33
Azerbaijan's Customs Committee ups transfers to state budget
Economy news 7 June 18:22
Turkmenistan starting to form state budget for 2019
Economy news 2 June 10:30
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 31 May 17:28
Turkmenistan puts up state property for sale
Economy news 30 May 17:24
Turkmenistan starting to form state budget for 2019
Economy news 30 May 17:17
Azerbaijan may revise oil price in state budget for 2018
Economy news 22 May 15:40
Azerbaijan drafts debt management strategy of state structures, companies
Economy news 22 May 14:25
Azerbaijani parliament to discuss annual report on execution of state budget in 2017
Business 22 May 11:55
Azerbaijan to review 2018 state budget
Economy news 21 May 19:19