State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan overfulfils forecast on budget revenues

In January-May 2018, 3.76 million manats were transferred to the state budget of Azerbaijan from the lease of land on which state and privatized enterprises and premises, as well as the premises built at the expense of private funds are located, says the report of the State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan, released June 27.

The report reads that, the amount of funds transferred to the state budget is 51.6 percent higher than the forecast.

During the reporting period, 830,000 manats from the lease of non-residential plots were also transferred to the state budget, which is 14 percent more than the forecast. In total, over the past five months, 4.6 million manats have been transferred to the state budget through the State Committee on Property Issues.

The forecast for the state budget revenues from the lease of state property is determined at the level of eight million manats (6.2 million manats from the lease of land plots and 1.8 million manats from the lease of non-residential plots).

"The actual figures for the five months of 2018 leave no doubt that the State Committee will fully comply with the forecast for revenues," the report said.

In 2017 the State Committee on Property Issues transferred 8.7 million manats to the state budget, of which 6.8 million were received from the lease of land plots, and 1.9 million manats - from the lease of non-residential plots.

