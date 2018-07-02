Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to support fruit and vegetable producers

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan is ready to support producers of fruits and vegetables in the issue of purchasing the necessary agricultural machinery, the Head of the Department for Work with Farmers, Associations and Cooperatives of the Ministry of Agriculture Araz Ismayilov said July 2 at the regular meeting of the Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association.

The head of the department noted that the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to provide any necessary support to farmers.

"We are ready to support the supply of the necessary equipment and machinery to the farmers through Agroleasing OJSC. Farmers, as well as producers and exporters of fruits and vegetables will be able to obtain any equipment by leasing for a period of 10 years," Ismayilov said.

The representative of the ministry of agriculture noted that, the farmers already can apply for the necessary equipment.

"The farmers can send all their wishes to the Association, which will prepare a relevant list and send it to us. All of the farmers’ wishes will be taken into account in the state budget for 2019," Ismayilov said.

According to the rules of transfer to leasing, during purchase by leasing, the user of the machinery and technological equipment owned by Agroleasing OJSC, must make an advance payment in the amount accounting for at least 10 percent of the cost of the equipment. The remaining part must be paid within 10 years.

The amount of the advance payment and the terms for the re-transfer to leasing or sale by leasing of the agricultural machinery and technological equipment used in the previous lease agreement shall be determined by the standing committee under Agroleasing OJSC after reconciliation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the payments made in accordance with the lease agreement concluded with the previous user of this equipment shall be taken into account. And the amount of the advance payment and the duration of the contract in case of transferring to leasing or selling by leasing the machines and technological equipment, not previously issued for leasing and used by agricultural branches of Agroleasing OJSC, shall be determined by the Ministry of Agriculture taking into account the depreciation rules.

Agroleasing OJSC is on balance of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, and was created on October 23, 2004.

Its activity is aimed at improving the situation in the agricultural sector and supporting entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan by purchasing and letting on lease to local landowners various agricultural machinery.

