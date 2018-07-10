Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products

10 July 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The senior officials of the Uzbek “Uztuqimachiliksanoat” (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association have held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Nobuaki Ito, UzDaily.uz reported.

The parties exchanged information on the current state of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in the textile industry, investment activities of Japanese companies, as well as cooperation in the research sphere during the conversation, the press service of the “Uztuqimachiliksanoat” (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association announced.

In order to increase the export of finished textile products to the Japanese market (at the end of 2017, the export of textile products amounted to $ 388,000), the Uzbek side offered to provide assistance in establishing cooperation, in particular through the involvement of the Japanese partners in Uzbekistan, for the organization of work on certification of Uzbek textile products, according to Japanese standards stipulated for export of products to Japan.

Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation between Uzbek and Japanese textile companies and retail chains.

Currently, the domestic textile industry uses the equipment of such leading Japanese companies as Toyota, Murata, Howa, Oshima, Yamato, Juki, Kansai, and Tsudakoma. Close cooperation has been established with representatives of such Japanese agencies and companies as JICA, JETRO, and Marubeni.

