Manufacturing industry of Uzbekistan showing strong growth

The enterprises of Uzbekistan produced industrial products for 94.0 trillion soums in January-June 2018, the growth rate was 10.7 percent as compared to the same period last year, the press service of the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said in a statement.

The main factor in the growth of total industrial production was the growth of manufacturing by 7.3 percent (contribution of 5.7 points to the growth of total industrial production), mining - by 32.8 percent (contribution of 4.6 points), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - by 1.4 percent (contribution of 0.1 points), water supply, sewerage, waste collection and disposal - by 36.2 percent (contribution of 0.3 points).

The volume of products manufactured by mining enterprises in January-June 2018 amounted to 15.6 trillion soums, or 16.6 percent of the total volume of industrial production.

There is an increase in the production of crushed stone by 1.6 times, kaolin - by 1.8 times, gas condensate - by 17.9 percent, natural gas - by 6.3 percent as compared to the same period last year. At the same time, there is decrease in oil production by 9.7 percent, coal - by 14.8 percent.

Manufacturing enterprises manufactured products in the amount of 70.5 trillion soums in January-June 2018, the growth rate was 7.3 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The specific weight of high-tech industries in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 1.2 percent (2.0 percent in January-June 2017), medium-tech industries - 28.0 percent (19.5 percent), medium-low-tech industries - 31.5 percent (25.9 percent) and low-tech industries - 39.3 percent (52.6 percent), as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The volume of products manufactured by electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning enterprises amounted to 7.0 trillion soums (7.5 percent of the total volume of industry).

The volume of products manufactured by the enterprises of water supply, sewerage, waste collection and disposal amounted to 955.9 billion soums (1.0 percent of the total volume of industry).

The growth of recyclable materials containing ferrous metals by 32.8 percent, of recyclable materials containing aluminum – by 73.9 percent, of services for the treatment of water and its distribution through the water supply pipelines - by 22.8 percent, services for removal, transportation and treatment of waste waters - by 20.7 percent has been observed.

