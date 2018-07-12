Over 600 ICT enterprises established in Uzbekistan

12 July 2018 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

The number of small enterprises and micro-firms operating in Uzbekistan amounted to 247,700 as of July 1, 2018. This figure is 8 percent higher than in the same period last year.

Of the total number of the operating small businesses and micro-firms divided by the areas of economic activity 66,900 (27.0 percent) fell on trade, 52,200 (21.1 percent) – on industry, 26,700 (10.8 percent) – on construction, 22,400 (9.0 percent) – on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 18,400 (7.4 percent) – on accommodation and food services, 12,400 (5.0 percent) – on transportation and storage services, 6,400 (2.6 percent) – on information and communication technologies, 4,900 (2.0 percent) – on health and social services, and 37,400 (15.1 percent) – on other areas of activity.

The main part of the operating small businesses and micro-firms falls to the share of industry and trade. The smallest part of the operating small businesses and micro-firms divided by areas of economic activities falls to the share of health, social services, and information and communication technologies.

The number of newly established small businesses and micro-firms amounted to more than 25,900 at the end of January-June 2018, which is 8.6 percent more than in the same period last year.

If to consider the quantities divided by areas of economic activities, the largest part of newly established small businesses and micro-firms - 6 021 falls on trade, 5 746 – on industry, 3 222 – on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 3 344 – on construction.

The smallest part of newly established small businesses and micro-firms includes health care and social services - 654, information and communication technologies - 666, as well as transportation and storage - 1011.

