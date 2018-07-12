Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

ANCOR personnel holding has opened an official representative office in Uzbekistan, the holding company said in a press release.

The clients will be provided with a full range of services in all areas of the activity of the holding company: recruitment, staffing, outsourcing, consulting.

The opening of an office in Uzbekistan is a logical continuation of 10-year business development of ANCOR company in Central Asia.

Sergey Salikov, General Director of the ANCOR personnel holding, said: "The opening of an office in Tashkent is a naturally-determined phase in the history of ANCOR. Uzbekistan is rapidly developing and has significant human resources potential, which attracts many foreign companies. More than 700 enterprises with participation of foreign investments were registered in Uzbekistan in 1H2018 according to official data. The businesses have new needs along with new opportunities. It is necessary to find specialists who will be able to implement ambitious projects in the shortest possible time. Many years of experience and deep expertise will allow ANCOR to become a truly reliable partner for companies operating in Uzbekistan."

