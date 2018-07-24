Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan

24 July 2018 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Carlsberg Azerbaijan Brewery has arranged export of beer to Georgia and Kazakhstan, Head of Corporate Affairs function of Carlsberg Azerbaijan LLC Nadezhda Ovsyannikova told Trend.

The chain of supply of products in the region is arranged in such a way that exports come mainly from Russia, which is not very good for Azerbaijan, Ovsyannikova said.

"However, we agreed on the supplies of beer from Azerbaijan to Georgia this year, because the dispatch interval is much shorter this way. As for Kazakhstan, despite the fact that our factory is working at full capacity in this country, the products are in short supply, and we have reached an agreement that we will supply our products to the western regions of Kazakhstan from Azerbaijan," Ovsyannikova said.

Carlsberg Azerbaijan's production facilities allow for covering the demand for beer in the local market and for exporting it outside the country, Ovsyannikova noted.

"Carlsberg Azerbaijan was one of the six largest factories in the times of the former Union. This refers to a fairly large production capacity. In comparison with the volume of consumption, which exists in the domestic market, and it is quite modest, we have reserves to engage in export as well", Ovsyannikova said.

The peculiarity of the Azerbaijani market is that the brewing products have a very strong seasonality and the peak of sales falls on May to August, Ovsyannikova noted.

"Of course, all the work of our factory is built on this principle. The production facility is working at full capacity in the summer season, and we try to manufacture as much products as possible. As the saying goes, "summer day feeds the year." Autumn and winter are the time of modernization, technical work so that we could work more intensively and more effectively next year," Ovsyannikova said.

