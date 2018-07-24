Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The German company Siemens may build in Tashkent a filling station for electric vehicles, within the framework of the initiatives being implemented in the territory of the Tashkent City business center, the company announced during the presentation held in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Siemens presented its solutions for modern business complexes, such as systems for power supply, complex automation and building safety, road and pedestrian traffic management, and smart parking.

The German company is also planning to build the first 100-megawatt wind power plant in the Zarafshan district of Navoi region on the terms of public-private partnership. The total cost of the project is $100 million.

In mid-May 2018, it was reported that Siemens considers Uzbekistan to be one of the promising markets in Central Asia and expects to begin implementing joint projects in the energy, industrial and other sectors soon.

Tashkent City international business center will be located on an area of ​​80 hectares in the center of the capital between Alisher Navoi avenue, Olmazor and Furkat streets and Islam Karimov avenue.

The project will build high-rise buildings for offices, hotels and apartments. In addition, conference halls and exhibition centers, a hypermarket, a large number of retail space, restaurants and cafes, as well as underground parking will be created.

