Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City

24 July 2018 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The German company Siemens may build in Tashkent a filling station for electric vehicles, within the framework of the initiatives being implemented in the territory of the Tashkent City business center, the company announced during the presentation held in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Siemens presented its solutions for modern business complexes, such as systems for power supply, complex automation and building safety, road and pedestrian traffic management, and smart parking.

The German company is also planning to build the first 100-megawatt wind power plant in the Zarafshan district of Navoi region on the terms of public-private partnership. The total cost of the project is $100 million.

In mid-May 2018, it was reported that Siemens considers Uzbekistan to be one of the promising markets in Central Asia and expects to begin implementing joint projects in the energy, industrial and other sectors soon.

Tashkent City international business center will be located on an area of ​​80 hectares in the center of the capital between Alisher Navoi avenue, Olmazor and Furkat streets and Islam Karimov avenue.

The project will build high-rise buildings for offices, hotels and apartments. In addition, conference halls and exhibition centers, a hypermarket, a large number of retail space, restaurants and cafes, as well as underground parking will be created.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deal with Uzbekistan goes sour; GM plant in Russia still up for sale (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:29
UzCard talks negotiations with VISA on co-badged cards (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 July 20:25
UzCard implementing innovations in e-commerce sector of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 July 19:32
Single center for promotion of investors established in Tashkent
Economy news 23 July 16:18
Most Germans think Europe can defend itself without U.S. help
Europe 23 July 16:14
Uzbekistan to cultivate Tatarstani sorts of cereals, beans, potatoes
Economy news 23 July 14:30
Latest
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Turkmenistan opens visa center for tourists in Beijing
Turkmenistan 09:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 24
Economy news 09:40
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 09:37
Territorial financial settlement center in Azerbaijan to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 09:35
Russia willing to upgrade Iran’s civil aviation fleet – official
Economy news 09:35
Iran-Canada trade turnover on the rise despite sanctions
Business 09:33
Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film
Economy news 09:30
Deal with Uzbekistan goes sour; GM plant in Russia still up for sale (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:29