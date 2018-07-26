Latvia ready to support export of Azerbaijani goods to Europe (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The growth of the export of Azerbaijani goods to Europe opens up great prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, the Ministry of Transport of Latvia told Trend July 26.

"We see great prospects for expanding our cooperation in the area of increasing the export of Azerbaijani goods to the European market. The opening of the Azerbaijan’s Trade House, held in Riga on July 23 in the framework of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Economy of the country Sahib Mammadov, will give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation. We are confident that as the volume of sales increase, the volume of freight traffic between our countries will increase. And we also see ample opportunities for the creation in the future of trade, logistics and manufacturing enterprises for the products of Azerbaijan in Latvia for their further processing and distribution in the markets of the Baltic states, northern and western Europe," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Latvia in the field of transport and logistics in the Trans-Caucasian region.

"Historically, our states have always been an important part of trade routes due to their favorable geographical location, and this advantage should definitely be used in further work with our Azerbaijani colleagues in the field of transport. The possibility of our cooperation within the international transport corridor "North-South" is being worked out. The market of transport services is developing rapidly and dynamically, new logistics solutions are being created, the work over which has a positive impact on the transport industries of our countries and contributes to the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation", the ministry noted.

It was stressed that the cooperation in the field of air transport is developing between the countries. "We are glad that our national airline Air Baltic in cooperation with Azerbaijan Airlines serves the passenger transportation between Riga and Baku twice a week in the summer season, and Air Baltic extends the period of flights by 10 weeks this year. This will undoubtedly contribute to the development of tourism and business contacts between our entrepreneurs," the ministry said.

