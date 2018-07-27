Turkmenistan reduces coefficients of tariff rates for railway transit traffic

27 July 2018 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 20:50
Turkmenistan sets up industrial production of expanded polystyrene
Economy news 17:49
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of borderline motor bridge
Tenders 10:29
Latest
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 21:04
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 20:50
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 20:35
Turkish municipality to buy garbage containers via tender
Turkey 20:32
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:29
President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission
Politics 20:15
SOCAR’s drilling volume up
Oil&Gas 19:57
Pentagon report will reveal military's dependence on Chinese components
US 19:29