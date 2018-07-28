Uzbek, Italian silk associations eye creating industrial park in Uzbekistan

28 July 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China almost catches up Russia as Uzbekistan's main foreign trade partner
Economy news 12:36
Uzbekistan, Russia may hold first inter-regional forum
Economy news 11:53
Uzbekistan Airways again named most punctual carrier
Tourism 11:21
Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine to set up technical center in Iran
Economy news 11:16
Uzbekistan simplifies car rental, first services to appear soon
Tourism 10:28
Natural gas tops list of Uzbekistan's main exports
Economy news 10:22
Latest
Georgian PM presents Green Economy concept
Georgia 13:21
Branch of National Bank of Kazakhstan to buy gasoline via tender
Tenders 13:20
Turkish General Directorate of Highways announces tender
Tenders 12:50
Treasury exposing Israelis to int'l development banks
Israel 12:43
China almost catches up Russia as Uzbekistan's main foreign trade partner
Economy news 12:36
Iran’s exports of ‘red gold’ surge – figures
Economy news 12:16
Uzbekistan, Russia may hold first inter-regional forum
Economy news 11:53
Ministry of railway transport of Turkmenistan introduces online services
ICT 11:51
Oil refinery in Turkmenbashi to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:51