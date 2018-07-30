Precious metals continue to drop in price in Azerbaijan

30 July 2018 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have fallen July 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.2505 manats to 2074.3825 manats per ounce in the country on July 30, compared to the price on July 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0345 manats, to 26.2126 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.2345 manats, to 1399.7 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 4,573 manats, to 1578,365 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 30, 2018

July 27, 2018

Gold

XAU

2074,3825

2081,633

Silver

XAG

26,2126

26,2471

Platinium

XPT

1399,7

1408,9345

Palladium

XPD

1578,3650

1582,938

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan may grow by 70%
Economy news 28 July 13:37
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 11:09
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 26 July 11:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan may significantly reduce discount rate
Economy news 25 July 17:44
Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 July 11:26
Price for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 July 12:07
Latest
Iran seeking to expand ICT co-op with neighbors – minister (Exclusive)
ICT 11:37
Branch of National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for repair of garage
Tenders 11:34
President Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative
Politics 11:19
Uzbekistan abolishes planned, control checks of business entities
Economy news 11:15
Investments in industrial parks of Azerbaijan reach $2.6B
Economy news 11:13
CPC announces tender on supply of breasting arrangement
Tenders 11:12
Azerbaijan's Agency for development of small, medium enterprises talks priorities (PHOTO)
Business 11:04
Volume of oil output at Turkmenistan’s Nebit Dag area revealed (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:00
“After I visited Baku Higher Oil School, I decided not to go to study abroad”
Society 10:50