Precious metals continue to drop in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have fallen July 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.2505 manats to 2074.3825 manats per ounce in the country on July 30, compared to the price on July 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0345 manats, to 26.2126 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.2345 manats, to 1399.7 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 4,573 manats, to 1578,365 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 30, 2018 July 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2074,3825 2081,633 Silver XAG 26,2126 26,2471 Platinium XPT 1399,7 1408,9345 Palladium XPD 1578,3650 1582,938

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news