Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

30 July 2018 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 16

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 25

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 26

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0146 manats or 0.73 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98796 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 16

1.9874

July 23

1.9947

July 17

1.9921

July 24

1.9851

July 18

1.9794

July 25

1.9855

July 19

1.9801

July 26

1.9944

July 20

1.9828

July 27

1.9801

Average weekly

1.98436

Average weekly

1.98796

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02696 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 16

0.0272

July 23

0.0268

July 17

0.0273

July 24

0.027

July 18

0.0271

July 25

0.0269

July 19

0.027

July 26

0.0271

July 20

0.0267

July 27

0.027

Average weekly

0.02706

Average weekly

0.02696

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0074 manats or 2.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35336 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 16

0.3502

July 23

0.3567

July 17

0.351

July 24

0.3583

July 18

0.3539

July 25

0.3483

July 19

0.3533

July 26

0.3542

July 20

0.3529

July 27

0.3493

Average weekly

0.35226

Average weekly

0.35336

---

