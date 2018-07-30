Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30
By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
July 20
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0146 manats or 0.73 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98796 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 16
|
1.9874
|
July 23
|
1.9947
|
July 17
|
1.9921
|
July 24
|
1.9851
|
July 18
|
1.9794
|
July 25
|
1.9855
|
July 19
|
1.9801
|
July 26
|
1.9944
|
July 20
|
1.9828
|
July 27
|
1.9801
|
Average weekly
|
1.98436
|
Average weekly
|
1.98796
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.75 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02696 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 16
|
0.0272
|
July 23
|
0.0268
|
July 17
|
0.0273
|
July 24
|
0.027
|
July 18
|
0.0271
|
July 25
|
0.0269
|
July 19
|
0.027
|
July 26
|
0.0271
|
July 20
|
0.0267
|
July 27
|
0.027
|
Average weekly
|
0.02706
|
Average weekly
|
0.02696
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0074 manats or 2.07 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35336 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 16
|
0.3502
|
July 23
|
0.3567
|
July 17
|
0.351
|
July 24
|
0.3583
|
July 18
|
0.3539
|
July 25
|
0.3483
|
July 19
|
0.3533
|
July 26
|
0.3542
|
July 20
|
0.3529
|
July 27
|
0.3493
|
Average weekly
|
0.35226
|
Average weekly
|
0.35336
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news