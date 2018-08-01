Indonesian company invites SOCAR for partnership in refinery upgrade

1 August 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Leman Zeynalova– Trend

Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina, has approached Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Japan’s JX Nippon for possible partnership to upgrade the country’s Balikpapan oil refinery, said Pertamina Megaproject Director Heru Setiawan.

“We’d have a majority (holding) of 51 percent at least,” he added referring to the refinery upgrade project in East Kalimantan province, Reuters reported.

Earlier, Eko Rukmono, Vice-President of Exploration and Evaluation of Upstream Directorate at Pertamina told Trend that the company has invited SOCAR to take part in explorations in the Asian country.

According to Rukmono, the two companies could successfully cooperate in the exploration of oil and gas in Indonesia.

"Indonesia enjoys huge hydrocarbons reserve. The country's estimated oil reserve is over 60 billion barrels, while gas reserves are estimated at the level of 30 trillion cubic meters of gas. Indonesia has 48 oil and gas basins, where geological exploration is needed. SOCAR maybe useful for Pertamina, and we invite the Azerbaijani company to take part in the exploration in Indonesia," Rukmono said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:53
BTK to have positive impact on developing new transport routes – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:30
Mattarella: Italy to make every effort for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 July 21:02
Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs receives honorary title
Politics 31 July 20:27
MP: Armenian ex-president to answer for crimes against Azerbaijanis
Politics 31 July 19:36
Famous singer Emin Agalarov receives honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 31 July 19:16
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals commissioning date of country's first ski restort
Tourism 10:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:53
Prices for agricultural poroducts down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 10:51
Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:48
Iran gas exports unsanctionable – NIGC head
Oil&Gas 10:43
National Bank of Kazakhstan suspends license of Qazaq banki
Kazakhstan 10:32
Uzbek health ministry announces tender to purchase food supplements
Tenders 10:27
German Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia soon
Europe 10:21
IMF: Uzbekistan needs to increase energy and utility tariffs
Economy news 10:14