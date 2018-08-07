Kazakhstan begins to export safflower oil to Japan

7 August 2018 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan discloses time frame for introducing ban on import of gasoline from Russia
Oil&Gas 20:42
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant suspends work
Oil&Gas 20:38
Small and medium-sized businesses’ output in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau up
Economy news 20:22
Meat prices increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:21
Electricity generation in Kazakhstan up
Oil&Gas 20:11
Export of Kazakhstan’s wheat to decrease - forecasts
Economy news 18:24
Latest
Heat wave hits Canada
Other News 21:11
Tengizchevroil reports oil production in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 20:49
GIZ announces tender for installation of special laboratory furniture
Tenders 20:48
Kazakhstan discloses time frame for introducing ban on import of gasoline from Russia
Oil&Gas 20:42
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant suspends work
Oil&Gas 20:38
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station
Politics 20:34
Small and medium-sized businesses’ output in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau up
Economy news 20:22
Meat prices increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:21
Electricity generation in Kazakhstan up
Oil&Gas 20:11