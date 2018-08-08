Kazakhstan begins to export safflower oil to Japan

8 August 2018 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kazakhstan's Kaz-Ir AGRO LLP made the first shipment of safflower oil to Japan in the volume of 37.3 tons, Kaz-Ir AGRO said.

Kaz-Ir AGRO is the first company in the history of Kazakhstan supplying food products to Japan, specializing in growing safflower, as well as producing unrefined safflower oil of cold pressing.

In June Kazakhstan’s exporter concluded the contract for safflower oil export to Japan.

The cooperation with Japan for Kaz-Ir AGRO is an opportunity to enter a big consumer market. Presently, the company is holding negotiations on the conclusion of an annual contract for the supply of safflower oil to the Netherlands.

The company exported 400 tons of products in January-June 2018. Safflower oil is exported to China, Czech Republic, Japan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

