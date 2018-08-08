Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan's national oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz JSC and its subsidiaries can become shareholders of the Uzbek company Wind Rose, the operator of the multi-functional ice complex Humo Arena being built in Tashkent, local media reported referring to the draft presidential decree "On measures to organize activities of the multi-functional ice complex Humo Arena in Tashkent".

According to the document, Wind Rose is the contractor of the project for construction of the multi-functional ice complex, which is expected to be commissioned on Dec. 30, 2018.

The complex will host both winter and summer indoors sports (hockey, figure skating, curling, short track, basketball, volleyball, mini-football, boxing, kurash (wrestling) and others) as well as concerts, celebrations and other types of cultural and entertainment events.

The draft resolution proposes to designate Wind Rose as the operator of the multi-functional ice complex, while Uzbekneftegaz JSC or its subdivisions may enter the authorized capital of the company.

The project of the multi-functional ice complex Humo Arena in Tashkent was developed by the South Korean company Heerim Architects. Construction of the complex is carried out by the Singapore company Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. The customer of the project is Wind Rose. The project is financed by the customer.

The sports facility will have four stories. The total area of the complex is 74,000 square meters. The complex will include two ice arenas: one for training and one main. The central hall will accommodate 14,000 people. It will be used for concerts as well, with the capacity of the hall shrinking to roughly 10,000 people.

Heerim Architects has also developed design of the new international terminal of the Tashkent airport, the total cost of which exceeds $430 million.

