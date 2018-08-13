Precious metals have dropped in price in Azerbaijan

13 August 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.386 manats to 2054.6795 manats per ounce in the country on August 13, compared to the price on August 10.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2464 manats to 25.942 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 23.2305 manats to 1391.331 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 2.6945 manats to 1535.8905 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 13, 2018

August 10, 2018

Gold

XAU

2054.6795

2059.0655

Silver

XAG

25.942

26.1884

Platinium

XPT

1391.331

1414.5615

Palladium

XPD

1535.8905

1538.585

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest level of fineness (999.9). Precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

---

