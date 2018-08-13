Loans at 18% from Azer Turk Bank on occasion of Border Guard Day

13 August 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank announces the special loan campaign for border guards and servicemen of power bodies, on the occasion of professional holiday of the of State Border Service from August 13.

In frames of the campaign, Azer Turk Bank offers loans from 300 AZN to 20 000 AZN to the servants with monthly salary or pension of 500-700 AZN and over. Loans are offered for the period from 3 to 36 months. Loans up to 12 months are issued with annual interest rate at 18%. Loans up to 5 000 AZN are offered without a guarantor.

The campaign is valid till September 1.

Besides the servicemen of the State Border Service, the campaign is valid for the staff of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special State Security Service, bodies of justice, power bodies and the Prosecutor's Office, as well as retired employees.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 7770 945, or at (012) 945 Call Center.

