Uzbekistan, Belarus to launch road machinery plant during Lukashenko’s visit

24 August 2018 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Belarus will launch a plant for production of road construction machinery as part of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Tashkent, Uzbek media reported citing Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Mikhail Rusyi.

“We pay special attention to industrial cooperation and creation of joint ventures,” he said during the meeting of the Uzbekistan-Belarus intergovernmental commission in Tashkent. “As part of the Belarus president’s visit to Uzbekistan in September, a new plant, created by the Joint Venture AMKODOR Palash Industrial Zone Ltd. and the Agrotechmash Ltd., will be launched for production of road construction equipment. Future plans include setting up complexes for storing, cleaning and drying grain.”

In turn, the Uzbek side is also ready to actively develop trade relations with Belarus and plans to increase bilateral trade this year to $500 million.

“In January-July this year, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 2.8 times and amounted to $229.5 million,” Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otajonov said. “Despite the observed growth, these indicators remain at a fairly modest level and are unbalanced, which doesn’t correspond to the potential of economies of the two countries. We have all the opportunities and reserves to bring the bilateral trade to $500 million this year.”

Earlier, Belarus media reported that Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a visit to Uzbekistan on September 12-14.

Nine agreements and two more documents are being prepared for the visit of the Belarus president.

