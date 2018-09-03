Etihad Airways reduces flight tariffs from/to Azerbaijan

3 September 2018 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Etihad Airways carrier company has decreased tariffs for flights from/to Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Gulf News reported Sept. 3.

The new pricing policy applies to those who fly without additional baggage. The new fare structure is similar to that offered by low-cost carriers where passengers get a complimentary carry-on luggage allowance of 7-10 kilograms and pay for any additional luggage.

The Gulf News reported that the structure also comes as Etihad attempts to turn around its performance after it recorded its second consecutive year of losses in 2017, with $1.52 billion in losses for the year.

The carrier has already introduced other changes including additional food and beverage items that Economy passengers can purchase on-board, and a live auction system to bid for premium seats.

