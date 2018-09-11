Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

11 September 2018 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.4535 manats to 2,029.7575 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 11, compared to the price on Sept. 10.

The price of silver increased by 0.0665 manats to 24.0502 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.1895 manats to 1,340.8155 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 1.445 manats to 1,666.374 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 11, 2018

Sept. 10, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,029.7575

2,028.304

Silver

XAG

24.0502

23.9837

Platinium

XPT

1,340.8155

1,325.626

Palladium

XPD

1,666.374

1,664.929

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 11)

