Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.4535 manats to 2,029.7575 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 11, compared to the price on Sept. 10.

The price of silver increased by 0.0665 manats to 24.0502 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.1895 manats to 1,340.8155 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 1.445 manats to 1,666.374 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 11, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Gold XAU 2,029.7575 2,028.304 Silver XAG 24.0502 23.9837 Platinium XPT 1,340.8155 1,325.626 Palladium XPD 1,666.374 1,664.929

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 11)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news