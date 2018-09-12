Azerbaijan to expand use of e-land cadastre registration system (PHOTO)

12 September 2018 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry and the State Property Issues Committee have signed a memorandum of understanding on joint use of the information system for cadastre registration and exchange of experience in this field.

The memorandum also provides for strategic planning on the activity areas and joint implementation of projects and innovations.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov and Chairman of State Property Issues Committee Karam Hasanov.

The cadastre registration system as a whole should cover 57 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, approximately 6.5 million hectares of the territory. It was noted that presently, the system covers 4.6 million hectares of the territory.

Cadastral work was conducted in about 2,000 settlements, cities and villages of Azerbaijan. The number of parcels in the e-cadastre system is 2.8 million. The work on e-cadastre has been completed in 24 districts of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the memorandum, Inam Karimov noted the importance of cooperation with the State Property Issues Committee and expanding cooperation with this agency.

“This system will allow each farmer to choose for what purposes the land plot will be used,” Karimov said. “One of the main elements of the e-agriculture system is the granting of subsidies, and these advantages of the system will also be used.”

In turn, Karam Hasanov also noted the important role of the memorandum in enhancing the interaction of the parties, which should also provide scientific management of agricultural land, facilitate the formation of a mechanism of supporting the agrarian sector and eliminating the facts of illegal use of land.

“The information system is envisaged for the agricultural sector, in particular the agrarian sector,” Hasanov said. “However, in general, it is a part of the national information space system. In the future, we plan to cooperate with all state bodies regarding the similar sphere, including Azersu OJSC, Azerenerji OJSC, Azerigaz CJSC, etc. The system envisaged for use in agriculture will reflect not only quantitative indicators, but also qualitative ones.”

---

