Azerbaijani customs committee eyes to exceed state budget revenue forecast (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

12 September 2018 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee plans to exceed the forecast on customs revenues to the 2018 state budget, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference Sept. 12.

He noted that the forecast on state budget revenues for the eight months of 2018 was exceeded by almost 7 percent.

“Over the eight months, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 2.27 billion manats to the state budget, which is 6.6 percent more than the forecast,” Mehdiyev said. “We believe our policy will allow us to exceed the revenue forecast for 2018.”

Customs revenues of the state budget for the eight months of 2018 exceeded the last year’s revenues by almost 30 percent.

In August, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 329.81 million manats to the state budget.

Last month, revenues from customs duties amounted to 85.94 million manats, revenues from VAT stood at 220.24 million manats, revenues from excises - 20.05 million manats and revenues from road tax - 3.59 million manats, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The forecast on customs revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2018 is 3.215 billion manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 12)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani customs committee eyes to exceed state budget revenue forecast (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:29
Revenues from communication services in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exceed 30 million manats
ICT 21 August 12:09
Tax levies provide 70% of revenues of Kazakhstan's state budget
Economy news 16 August 17:55
Share of foreign investments in Astana exceeds 27 percent
Economy news 15 August 17:57
Canadian company reveals volume of revenues from activities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15 August 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals earnings from its biggest oil project
Oil&Gas 13 August 18:53
Latest
Azerbaijan ready for intensive talks to resolve Karabakh conflict - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:30
KASE launching Eurobonds trading with settlements in US dollars
Kazakhstan 20:28
Azerbaijan to expand use of e-land cadastre registration system (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:15
Iran supplying internet services to Iraq, minister says
Business 20:02
Internet usage in Azerbaijan increases: ITU
ICT 19:55
ADB may assist corporate development of Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekistan 19:40
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 12
Business 19:26
US-Uzbekistan trade greatly increases
Uzbekistan 18:55
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 12
Business 18:52