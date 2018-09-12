Azerbaijani customs committee eyes to exceed state budget revenue forecast (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee plans to exceed the forecast on customs revenues to the 2018 state budget, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference Sept. 12.

He noted that the forecast on state budget revenues for the eight months of 2018 was exceeded by almost 7 percent.

“Over the eight months, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 2.27 billion manats to the state budget, which is 6.6 percent more than the forecast,” Mehdiyev said. “We believe our policy will allow us to exceed the revenue forecast for 2018.”

Customs revenues of the state budget for the eight months of 2018 exceeded the last year’s revenues by almost 30 percent.

In August, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 329.81 million manats to the state budget.

Last month, revenues from customs duties amounted to 85.94 million manats, revenues from VAT stood at 220.24 million manats, revenues from excises - 20.05 million manats and revenues from road tax - 3.59 million manats, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The forecast on customs revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2018 is 3.215 billion manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 12)

