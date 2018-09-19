Nearly half of Uzbekistan's population works in "shadow" labor market

19 September 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Only 5.8 million people are officially employed in Uzbekistan, which is 44 percent of the country's active population, the press service of the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan said in a statement on Sept. 19.

According to the ministry, the number of active (able-bodied) population of Uzbekistan is 13.2 million people, which in turn makes up 40 percent of the country's total population (32.9 million people).

The State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan noted that the remainder of this category of the population, including labor migrants, are on the "shadow" labor market and receive their salary "in envelopes".

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Legendary Mike Tyson - one of property owners in "Tashkent City" mega project (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:01
Uzbek President to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe
Uzbekistan 11:01
CNPC eyes Uzbek gas for fourth line of Central Asia-China pipeline
Oil&Gas 10:28
Korea Eximbank takes charge of improving Tashkent public transport
Economy news 09:45
IFC raises $10M for Uzbekistan's economy through issue of soum bonds
Economy news 09:23
IDB allocates over $1B to boost various sectors of Uzbek economy
Economy news 09:14
Latest
Investments in fixed capital of Kazakhstan increase
Economy news 14:20
UK inflation unexpectedly leaps to six-month high in August
Europe 13:44
Chasing stars: astrotourism gaining momentum in Azerbaijan
Commentary 13:41
North Korea's Kim agree to inspections in bid to salvage nuclear talks
Other News 13:40
SOCAR talks construction progress of gas processing & petrochemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:15
Turkey sees fall in sale of real estate
Economy news 12:57
SOCAR agrees with foreign companies to search for promising structures in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:51
Russia eyes opening consulate general in China’s Harbin
Russia 12:50
KASE: USD in Kazakhstan declining
Kazakhstan 12:49