Nearly half of Uzbekistan's population works in "shadow" labor market

Only 5.8 million people are officially employed in Uzbekistan, which is 44 percent of the country's active population, the press service of the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan said in a statement on Sept. 19.

According to the ministry, the number of active (able-bodied) population of Uzbekistan is 13.2 million people, which in turn makes up 40 percent of the country's total population (32.9 million people).

The State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan noted that the remainder of this category of the population, including labor migrants, are on the "shadow" labor market and receive their salary "in envelopes".

