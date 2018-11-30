Charity related activities proposed to be exempted from taxes in Azerbaijan

30 November 2018 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

For the first time in Azerbaijan, charity related activities are proposed to be exempted from taxes, Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Nov. 30.

The minister noted that the budget base is calculated taking into account both the work of the mechanisms and the existing changes.

"If it is now possible to use this exemption in a wider scale, then we will discuss it during the next budget process" the minister added.

