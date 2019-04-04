AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region

4 April 2019 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan, under the leadership of the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, held a meeting with the leadership of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The reason for the meeting was the intensification of investment cooperation with the bank for the development of the infrastructure sector of the Bukhara region.

The development strategy of the Bukhara region provides for the implementation of a number of projects, the essence of which is a radical improvement of the housing and communal services and large-scale modernization of the road system. After its realization residents of the region will be almost completely provided with drinking water, sewage systems, and the territory of the region will be covered with a network of modern and comfortable highways.

The projects are highly attractive for AIIB, taking into account the country's sustainable economy, its growing ratings, ongoing institutional and economic reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, improving the transparency and openness of the business environment and increasing citizens' well-being.

Following the meeting, working groups were formed consisting of responsible heads of departments of the bank and representatives of the Uzbek side, who will continue to work out the financial and technical aspects of cooperation on these projects.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Altis Group of Companies to export plastic windows and doors to Central Asia
Economy 3 April 20:51
Uzbek-Russian JV to reconstruct largest gas field in Uzbekistan for $850M
Oil&Gas 3 April 17:45
AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region
Economy 3 April 16:57
Agricultural production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy 3 April 16:22
China, Uzbekistan JV announces tender
Tenders 3 April 15:16
China, Uzbekistan JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for ROTORK drives
Tenders 3 April 14:31
Latest
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:03
Turkish party chairman calls for municipal re-elections
Turkey 11:00
Turkmenistan makes final sum-up of parliamentary by-election
Turkmenistan 10:38
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10:34
New fuel developed to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency
ICT 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 4
Economy 10:23
Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar
Finance 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Economy 10:09