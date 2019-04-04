Platform for dialogue between state & business to be presented in Baku

4 April 2019 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Baku will host a presentation of the Portal of the Commission on the business environment and international ratings and the Platform for dialogue between the state and business, Trend reports referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Chief Advisor to the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues Vusal Shikhaliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev and others will attend the event.

Participants of the event will discuss economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to increase the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-system of circulation for connecting to energy, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

