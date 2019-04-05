Deputy minister: Reforms in Azerbaijan have moved to new level

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Today, reforms carried out in Azerbaijan have moved to a new level, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev said at the presentation of the Portal of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between State and Business in Baku, Trend reports.

Valiyev noted that the signed decrees and orders are aimed at improving the business environment and the development of the economy as a whole.

"One of these decrees is to simplify the connection to the power grid," he said.

The deputy minister noted the importance of simplifying the connection to the power grid, adding that the power connection procedure was reduced from 24 to 20 days.

"Ease and simplicity of connection were also ensured and contact between the citizen and the officials was minimized," Valiyev added.

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business was held in Baku on April 5.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials took part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants discussed economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

