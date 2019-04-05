Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs apply for permission to use Green Corridor system

5 April 2019 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Since February 2019, 307 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have applied for permission to use the Green Corridor customs system, the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Javad Gasimov said at the presentation of the Portal of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between State and Business in Baku, Trend reports.

So far, 193 entrepreneurs have been granted permission to use the Green Corridor system, Gasimov said.

The Green Corridor, launched on February 1, 2019, allows transporting goods through the border upon a brief declaration, which helps to speed up customs procedures and implement a more flexible and transparent customs control.

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business was held in Baku on April 5.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials took part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants discussed economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy minister: Reforms in Azerbaijan have moved to new level
Economy 15:54
In 2018, legal entity registrations online in Azerbaijan reached 70%
Economy 14:18
Russia's Kamaz may start assembling trucks in Angola
World 14:05
Simplifying private-public sector dialogue to help improve Azerbaijan's investment climate
Economy 13:22
Presentation of State-Business Dialogue Platform underway in Baku (PHOTO)
Economy 10:59
WCO sec.-gen. hails Trusted-Trader program implemented in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 29 March 07:14
Latest
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 19:05
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station
US 18:58
Trump says he's looking at economic penalty for drugs coming from Mexico
US 18:24
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia express satisfaction with level of political dialogue
Politics 18:24
Date of completing development of Baku general plan announced (Exclusive)
Economy 18:11
Anti-smuggling campaign in Iran leads to increase in domestic demand
Economy 17:57
Russian Yamal, Uzbek region to implement joint projects for food export
Economy 17:53
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
World 17:50
Azerbaijan to introduce system for obtaining construction permits online (Exclusive)
Economy 17:49