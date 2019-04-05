57 businessmen of burnt down shopping center in Baku receive financial assistance (PHOTO)

5 April 2019 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

So far, the appeals of 57 entrepreneurs who suffered material damage due to the fire in the Diglas shopping center in Baku have been considered, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with entrepreneurs of the burnt down shopping center, Trend reports.

The minister noted that financial assistance worth 570,000 manats has already been paid to these entrepreneurs.

Reception of documents for the provision of financial assistance started April 4, he said.

In total, meetings were held with 441 entrepreneurs last week, he added.

The minister noted that appeals from 93 businessmen were received April 4, while appeals from 90 entrepreneurs were received April 5.

On March 26, a strong fire occurred in the Diglas shopping center in Baku.

During the fire, four floors of the shopping center burnt down, each of which holding an area of 2,500 square meters, the attic 1,200 square meters and a three-storey basement with household goods, clothes and other products. In total, the fire covered an area of 16,500 square meters.

On March 28, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the fire in the Diglas shopping center.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani president stressed that a commission will be set up to fully investigate the fire and prepare proposals, and at the same time, businessmen will be promptly provided with material assistance.

During several days, meetings were held with more than 400 entrepreneurs, their problems were discussed individually and comprehensive information was collected on each case.

Entrepreneurs got stores in other shopping centers, where they won’t pay rent for five months. Also, these entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of concessional loans from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund at a rate lower than the current one.

