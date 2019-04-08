Azerbaijan strengthening work on import substitution

8 April 2019 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

A website dedicated to import substitution and supporting local production will start operating in Azerbaijan soon, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR on April 8.

He said that the proposal to create such a website was received from SOCAR.

“We are very glad with such proposal and willingly agreed to support and participate in the website’s creation,” he noted.

The main purpose of the memorandum is to support SMEs in Azerbaijan through a new website. As part of the memorandum, SOCAR will post on the new website requests for goods, equipment and services needed by the company.

Thanks to the website, representatives of SMEs will be able to participate in tenders that were previously available only for big companies. The website will be managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR to support SMEs in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:55
Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus
Turkey 12:31
Mega Insurance OJSC launches new corporate website
Society 12:00
Value of mortgage loans up in Azerbaijan
Finance 11:50
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 11:02
SOCAR to establish petrochemical research and development center in Turkey
Oil&Gas 10:08
Latest
Karkheh dam in Iran can go out of control
Iran 13:07
Price of 15 foreign currencies rises in Iran’s official state exchange rate
Finance 13:05
Volume of hydrocarbon reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea revealed
Oil&Gas 13:03
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender on lighting product supply
Tenders 13:00
SOCAR to support SMEs in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:55
China to provide $25M for construction of hydroelectric power plants in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:52
Kazakhstan's int'l reserves down
Finance 12:50
Uzbekistan to rebuild textile industry in Afghanistan
Economy 12:48
Erdogan: Russian-Turkish relations becoming stronger
Turkey 12:48