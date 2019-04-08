Iran receives $17.5M from China

8 April 2019 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
US 19:06
Iran's budget for new year can't compensate for flood damages - CBI
Iran 15:20
About $3B worth of products exported from Iran’s Kermanshah Province
Economy 14:45
Floods inflict $23M worth of damage to Iran's Semnan electricity grid
Iran 14:37
Iran’s Customs Administration reveals trade surplus for last year
Business 14:19
China interested in investing in Iran
Economy 13:56
Latest
U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
US 19:06
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:43
Uzbekistan to reform civil legislation to attract foreign investments
Economy 18:22
Districts of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region to get $2.62M to solve problems of population
Economy 18:22
President Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Samukh District Central Hospital
Politics 18:09
Iranian bank hopes for rapid completion of court proceedings with Baku’s executive power
Finance 18:08
SOCAR plans to build new primary oil refining unit at Baku Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 17:53
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to commission expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:33
New Istanbul airport serves over 300,000 passengers in March
Turkey 17:27