Another Russian air company plans to begin flights to Azerbaijan

11 April 2019 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The Smartavia airline plans to start flights to Azerbaijan in summer, said Svetlana Rodionova, Smartavia Commercial Director, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

She noted that the airline will operate flights on more than 60 routes during its summer schedule, 18 of which the airline will fly from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

New destinations will also include the Russian cities of Vladikavkaz, Mineralnye Vody and Gelendzhik. The airline also plans to increase the frequency of flights to the Georgian cities of Tbilisi and Batumi and begin to carry out flights to Russia’s Rostov and Ufa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP
Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways (PHOTO)
Economy 17:02
Political scientist: Azerbaijan, Russia need to work out mechanisms of complementarity
Politics 16:49
Azerbaijan creating hiking trails in national parks (FOTO)
Tourism 16:42
Uzbek metallurgical plant signs contracts with 3 foreign companies for 453M euros
Economy 16:28
Azerbaijan capable of making great contribution to Silk Road Economic Belt initiative
Economy 16:26
Latest
Volume of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan almost doubles
Finance 17:59
Bakcell subscribers get free access to thousands of movies (PHOTO)
ICT 17:49
Production of citruses to significantly increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:45
Integrated currency market in Iran to reduce currency fluctuations?
Finance 17:28
Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019
Economy 17:19
U.S. labor market tightening; inflation pressures moderate
World 17:17
Iran to bring exports greenhouse products to $1B
Economy 17:05
Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP
Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways (PHOTO)
Economy 17:02