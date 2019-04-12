President of Kazakhstan to pay two-day visit to Uzbekistan

12 April 2019 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will visit Uzbekistan on a two-day state visit on April 14, Trend reports with reference to the press service of president of Uzbekistan.

This will be the first meeting of the two heads of state after Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev took office as president.

"In the course of the planned negotiations in narrow and extended formats, prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership will be discussed. Furthermore, priority areas for cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, transport and communication, cultural, humanitarian and other fields will be discussed as well," press service of the head of Uzbekistan noted.

The trade turnover for 2018 between two countries increased by more than 40 percent compared to 2017 and amounted to $2,1 billion.

The presidents will exchange views on deepening regional cooperation and key international issues.

It is planned to adopt a Joint Statement of the Heads of State, as well as to sign a package of bilateral documents aimed at developing multidimensional relations between the two countries.

The presidents will also take part in the official opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, which will begin with a concert of Kazakhstani artists and will be a logical continuation of the successfully completed Year of Uzbekistan in the fraternal neighboring country.

---

